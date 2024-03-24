BJP announces MP candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, 3 seats not finalized; Check list

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
bjp announces mp candidates for lok sabha election in odisha
0

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Odisha. The much awaited list of the candidates were finalised during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi yesterday.

In a surprise step, the saffron arty has changed four sitting MPs. While Paradeep Purohit has replaced Suresh Pujari in Bargarh, Dharmendra Pradhan has replaced Nitish Gangdeb. Likewise, Basant Panda has been replaced by Malvika Kesari Deo and Biswswar Tudu has been replaced by Nabacharan Majhi.

Check the list of BJP MP candidates in Odisha here:

  1. Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit
  2. Sundergar: Jual Oram
  3. Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan
  4. Keonjhar: Ananta Nayak
  5. Mayurbhanj: Naba Charan Majhi
  6. Balasore: Pratap Chandra Sarangi
  7. Bhadrak: Avimanyu Sethi
  8. Dhenkanal: Rudra Narayan Pany
  9. Balangir: Sangeeta Kumar Singh Deo
  10. Kalahandi: Malvika Keshari Deo
  11. Nabarangpur: Balabhadra Majhi
  12. Kendrapara: Baijayant Panda
  13. Jagatsinghpur: Bibhu Prasad Tarai
  14. Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi
  15. Aska: Anita Subhadarshini
  16. Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy
  17. Koraput: Kaleram Majhi
  18. Puri: Sambit Patra

The saffron party however has not decided candidates for Cuttack, Jajpur and Kandhamal Lok Sabha seats.

Now, all eyes are in the list of candidates of State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress. Both the party are expected to declare their candidates soon as the BJD president has been meeting the party leaders in phase wise and constituency-wise while Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Sarat Patnaik has clarified that the grand old party will declare its candidates after the Holi celebration.

Also Read: Heatwave Condition Returns To Odisha, 3 Places Record 38 Degrees Or More

Subadh Nayak 11134 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.