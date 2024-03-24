BJP announces MP candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, 3 seats not finalized; Check list

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Odisha. The much awaited list of the candidates were finalised during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi yesterday.

In a surprise step, the saffron arty has changed four sitting MPs. While Paradeep Purohit has replaced Suresh Pujari in Bargarh, Dharmendra Pradhan has replaced Nitish Gangdeb. Likewise, Basant Panda has been replaced by Malvika Kesari Deo and Biswswar Tudu has been replaced by Nabacharan Majhi.

Check the list of BJP MP candidates in Odisha here:

Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit Sundergar: Jual Oram Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan Keonjhar: Ananta Nayak Mayurbhanj: Naba Charan Majhi Balasore: Pratap Chandra Sarangi Bhadrak: Avimanyu Sethi Dhenkanal: Rudra Narayan Pany Balangir: Sangeeta Kumar Singh Deo Kalahandi: Malvika Keshari Deo Nabarangpur: Balabhadra Majhi Kendrapara: Baijayant Panda Jagatsinghpur: Bibhu Prasad Tarai Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi Aska: Anita Subhadarshini Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy Koraput: Kaleram Majhi Puri: Sambit Patra

The saffron party however has not decided candidates for Cuttack, Jajpur and Kandhamal Lok Sabha seats.

Now, all eyes are in the list of candidates of State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress. Both the party are expected to declare their candidates soon as the BJD president has been meeting the party leaders in phase wise and constituency-wise while Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Sarat Patnaik has clarified that the grand old party will declare its candidates after the Holi celebration.