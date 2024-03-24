BJP announces MP candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, 3 seats not finalized; Check list

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Odisha. The much awaited list of the candidates were finalised during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in New Delhi yesterday.
In a surprise step, the saffron arty has changed four sitting MPs. While Paradeep Purohit has replaced Suresh Pujari in Bargarh, Dharmendra Pradhan has replaced Nitish Gangdeb. Likewise, Basant Panda has been replaced by Malvika Kesari Deo and Biswswar Tudu has been replaced by Nabacharan Majhi.
Check the list of BJP MP candidates in Odisha here:
- Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit
- Sundergar: Jual Oram
- Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan
- Keonjhar: Ananta Nayak
- Mayurbhanj: Naba Charan Majhi
- Balasore: Pratap Chandra Sarangi
- Bhadrak: Avimanyu Sethi
- Dhenkanal: Rudra Narayan Pany
- Balangir: Sangeeta Kumar Singh Deo
- Kalahandi: Malvika Keshari Deo
- Nabarangpur: Balabhadra Majhi
- Kendrapara: Baijayant Panda
- Jagatsinghpur: Bibhu Prasad Tarai
- Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi
- Aska: Anita Subhadarshini
- Berhampur: Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy
- Koraput: Kaleram Majhi
- Puri: Sambit Patra
The saffron party however has not decided candidates for Cuttack, Jajpur and Kandhamal Lok Sabha seats.
Now, all eyes are in the list of candidates of State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress. Both the party are expected to declare their candidates soon as the BJD president has been meeting the party leaders in phase wise and constituency-wise while Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Sarat Patnaik has clarified that the grand old party will declare its candidates after the Holi celebration.