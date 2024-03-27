BJD announces 2nd list of candidates for general elections 2024: Check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha released the second list of candidates for the upcoming general elections 2024. BJD party Supremo Naveen Patnaik announced six names for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Puri, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur today.

It is to be noted that earlier today BJD had released the first list of candidates in which names of 9 MP constituencies and 72 Assembly constituencies were announced. So, after the announcement of the second list, BJD so far announced name of candidates for 15 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Here is the second list of candidates of BJD for the upcoming elections 2024:

Puri : Arup Pattnaik Kandhamal : Dr Achyuta Samant Cuttack : Santrupta Mishra Dhenkanal: Abinash Samal Jagatsinghpur : Rajashree Mallick Jajpur : Sarmistha Sethy

