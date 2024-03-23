Bhubaneswar: SI of Saheed Nagar Police Station in Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: A sub-inspector of the Saheed Nagar Police Station in the capital city of Odisha was reportedly caught red handed by the officials of Odisha Vigilance on Saturday while he was allegedly accepting bribe from a person.

The accused Police Sub Inspector has been identified as Priyabrata Pradhan, a SI of the Saheed Nagar PS.

As per reports, Pradhan was taking Rs 2000 bribe from a person to release a vehicle that had been seized during the ‘Drink and Drive’.

Reportedly, when Pradhan was allegedly receiving the bribe money of Rs 2000 inside Saheed Nagar Police Station the Vigilance officials caught him red handed.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case no 8/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment)Act, 2018 has been registered.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Pradhan from DA angle.