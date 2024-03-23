BJD’s first list of candidates for 2024 elections likely in April first week

Bhubaneswar: The first list of candidates of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the upcoming general elections 2024 is likely to be announced in the first week of April. Reportedly, the blue print for the big fight in the upcoming eleceitons is being prepared in the Naveen Nivas.

BJD has reportedly finalised a few candidates. This most probable list includes Arup Pattnaik from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Chandra Sekhar Sahu from Berhampur LS seat.

Similarly, Srimayee Mishra’s name has reportedly been finalised for Bhubaneswar MP seat while Santrupta Mishra will probably been fielded by BJD for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. Besides, Pradeep Majhi’s name has been almost finalised for Nabarangpur LS seat, reports say.

In the last elections, BJD had repeated two candidates. They were Pinaki Mishra from Puri LS seat and Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack LS seat. This time Pinaki Mishra is not becoming candidate from Puri while Bhartruhari Mahtab has quit the party.