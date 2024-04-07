Bhubaneswar records maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees C by 11:30

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday recorded a maximum day temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius till 11:30 am.

Similarly, Rourkela recorded 36 degree celsius, while Sambalpur recorded 35.5, Hirakud at 34.8, Chandbali at 34.7, Jharsuguda- 34.4 and Puri at 32.2 degree celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that people of Odisha will get relief from scorching heatwave condition as rain warnings for the next two days.

As per the latest bulletin of Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, orange and yellow warnings for rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm has been issued for different districts of the State between April 7 and April 9.

Orange warning has been issued for one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack. Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Nayagarh today.

For April 8th, the weather department has said that light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, South Odisha & at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha.

