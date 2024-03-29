Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police asks people to submit firearms ahead of General polls 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has asked licensed firearms holders to submit them prior to the upcoming General Elections 2024. DCP Prateek Singh has asked to submit pistols, revolves and 12 round bore guns immediately.

As per the Model Code of Conduct, the submission of firearms is done to maintain law and order during the elections. According to official reports, there are 1437 licenced guns holders in Bhubaneswar of which 522 people have already deposited their guns, while 111 people have deposited it in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, the Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack had directed people to submit their guns in the nearby police station within the next 25 days. Those who do not submit will have their guns their license will be canceled and legal action will be taken. Those whose license has expired will also have to submit their firearms to any police station.

Meanwhile, ahead of the polls, huge quantity of crude bombs seized in Jatni of Odisha on Friday.

Reports further said that, an accused has been arrested in connection to the crude bombs seized in Jatni matter. The police have seized and raided the bomb making factory.

The accused Umakant Satpathi used to make various kinds of bombs in the bomb factory. The police have identified various criminals from the investigation. The police have further found out that the factory used to supply bombs to various criminals and miscreants.

Criminals and miscreants in areas such as Pipili, Delang, Jatni, Khurda, Brahmagiri used to buy bombs from this factory. Police arrested a gang yesterday, said further reports.