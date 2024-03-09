Meeting on Puri Srimandira Ratna Bhandar inventory over, technical help can be taken: Arijit Pasayat

Puri: The meeting on Puri Srimandira Ratna Bhandar inventory was held today in Puri of Odisha. This meeting of the high level supervising committee, was held at the office of the Srimandira Administration.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Arijit Pasayat. The 12-member high level supervising committee is convened by Justice Arijit Pasayat.

This committee was formed by the State Government last month. As per a directive issued by the Orissa High Court this committee has been formed by the state government last month.

Following the meeting Pasayat said that endoscopy or any other technical help can be taken for the Ratna Bhandara inventory. If required, photo can be taken with the help of camera.

He said that for the Ratna Bandara inventory the upcoming car festival 2024 (Rath yatra) days are the most suitable time.

However, first, after receiving the Ratna Bhandara inventory report of 1978, it will be analysed, added Arijit Pasayat.

It is to be noted that last time the Ratna Bhandara inventory had been done in 1978.