Balasore of Odisha reports first sunstroke death, see details here

Balasore: In a saddening piece of news, Balssore district of Odisha has reported the first ever sunstroke death, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reports, Laxmikanta Sahu aged 62 of Maheshpur under Bhogarai Tahasil died due to sunstroke on April 15, 2024. This reports say was the first sunstroke death during Summer 2024.

Furter it is worth mentioning that, during first week of April, 2024 Trinath Bakul of Bolangir and Surendra Gouda of Ganjam reported sunstroke death but the post-mortem report confirmed that the death was not due to sunstroke.

Earlier on April 6, severe heatwave in Odisha this summer has become a cause of concern for the State Government. The temperature in various places including the Twin Cities is hovering at about 40 degrees.

Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra informed that as many as eight people were affected due to heatstroke in Odisha. Maximum that is five people were affected in Angul, one from Mayurbhanj, one from Sundargarh and one from Bhubaneswar.

The temperature in Jharsuguda was recorded at a sizzling 43.8°C on Friday making it the hottest city in Odisha said the latest update of the MeT (Meteorological Centre) in Bhubaneswar.

Sambalpur was the second hottest city in Odisha at 42.4°C and the third hottest in Odisha was Keonjhar at 42.2°C. Temperature by 2:30 pm today said that Bhubaneswar was at 41.4°C.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is likely to continue suffering extreme heat-wave for the next 48 hours. Additionally, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued orange warning for extreme heat-wave in 18 districts of Odisha.

As per the data given by the weather department, orange warning has been issued for districts including Mayurbhanj, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Keonjhar.