Obscene video case: Prajwal Revanna, Deve Gowda’s grandson suspended from JDS party

Bengaluru: In the latest development in the obscene video case, Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, has been suspended from Janata Dal (Secular) party on Tuesday.

“We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We’ve taken a decision to recommend our party’s national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed,” JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda said.

“His (Prajwal Revanna) suspension is till the investigation is completed,” said former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

His father HD Revanna, Holenarasipura MLA, and son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has also been named as an accused.