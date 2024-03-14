B.Tech student goes missing in Brahmani river in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, an engineering student reportedly swept away by water in Brahmani river at Saranga under Parjang police station in Dhenkanal district this afternoon.

According to reports, the student identified as Sanat Kumar Mahalik reportedly went to the river to take bath. However, he accidentally slept into the deep water of the river and subsequently swept away.

Mahalik, who is a native of Balasore, was a final year BTech student at Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT) of Sarang.

On being informed, the authorities of IGIT rushed to the spot and called the Parjang fire brigade to rescue the students. Soon, the firefighters reached the spot and launched an operation to Mahalik.

As Mahalik’s whereabouts could not be known, the local scuba divers were engaged in the search operation. However, the student continued to be remain untraceable.