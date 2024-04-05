Schools, Anganwadi Centres of Khordha Dist to remain open till 10.30 AM: Details

Bhubaneswar: All the schools and Anganwadi Centres of Khordha district in Odisha will remain open till 10.30 AM from tomorrow. It was notified in an office order issued by the Collector and District Magistrate, Khordha on Friday.

As per the order, based on the Special Bulletin by the IMD, Bhubaneswar today, and in view of the heat wave situation all the Government, Private and Aided Schools up to Class 12 and all the Anganwadi Centres of Khordha District will remain open from 6.30 AM to 10.30 AM.

This shall come into force with immediate effect, the order also mentioned. This will continue till further order.

It is to be noted that Bhubaneswar recorded the maximum temperature 43.5 degree Celsius on Friday and became the hottest city in Odisha today.