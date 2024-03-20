Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi joins BJD in mega Mishrana Parba in Shankha Bhawan at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ex-Congress MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi joined BJD in a mega Mishrana Parba at Sankha Bhawan in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The Congress MLA in Odisha on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the party. Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, the MLA from Khariar in Nuapada district, sent his resignation to state party chief Sarat Pattanaik

“I would like to inform you that, I am hereby tendering my resignation from all positions, including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect,” he told media persons.

Further, he added in a letter to Pattanaik, “I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation and my state for 25 years with passion and dedication. Kindly consider and accept my resignation for which I will be delighted to you and the party.”

Panigrahi joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday. It is further worth mentioning here that BJD lost the Khariar Assembly constituency in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

