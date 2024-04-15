2 killed, more than 40 passengers injured as bus overturns in Odisha’s Jajpur, watch

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two passengers were reportedly killed while as many as more than 40 passengers sustained injury as a bus skidded off the bridge and fell into 30 feet below.

The bus overturned in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday. The accident took place at the Barabati Chhaka on the National Highway No. 16. The bus was on its way to Digha from Puri.

As per reports, a few minutes back only the passenger bus met with an accident. When the bus was crossing the Barabati Chhaka the driver somehow lost control over the steering and the bus overturned. The bus is reportedly skidded off the bridge. All the passengers have sustained injury, said reports.

After witnessing the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation. By the time this report was written, the rescue operation was continuing. Details report regarding death and injury is yet to come. It has been suspected that there are still a few injured passengers lying pressed under the bus.

As many as seven ambulances have been engaged to shift the injured passengers to hospitals. The injured persons are being shifted to Dharmasala and Cuttack.

Update:

As per latest reports, another passenger died in this bus accident. Preliminary reports suggested two people were killed on the spot. Now, death of another passenger has been reported taking the death toll to 3 in this horrific bus accident that took place in Jajpur district today at about 8 pm.

More information awaited.

