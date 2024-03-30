9 kg gold worth Rs 6.5 crore seized in Cuttack of Odisha, 2 held

Cuttack: In a big success, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized at least 9 kg gold worth Rs 6.5 crore at the Manguli Toll Plaza in Cuttack district of Odisha on Saturday. DRI thwarted smuggling of the gold on Thursday evening.

Based on a specific input regarding movement of foreign origin smuggled gold from Kolkata by car, the officers of DRI apprehended two persons from a Hyundai Creta 1.6 CRDI SX Car near Manguli Toll Plaza in Cuttack.

While searching the said vehicle, a total of 65 pieces of smuggled gold bullion, weighing 9180 grams, valued at Rs.6,44,46,164/-, were recovered, which was ingeniously concealed in a cavity of the vehicle.

The recovered gold and the vehicle was seized and the 2 persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.