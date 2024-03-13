5T Chairman Karthik Pandian interacts with 181 Trainees under Odisha Up-skilling and Placement Programme

Bhubaneswar: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Karthik Pandian interacted with 181 Trainees under Odisha Up-skilling and Placement Programme (OUPP) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, yesterday.

The objective of this program is to provide Skill Development in advance information technologies and 100% placement assistance. It also provides free boarding facilities to all selected students throughout the six months course duration.

The program is based on Recruit, Train and Deploy (RTD) Approach, under which aspiring students with B.Tech, MCA & M.Sc. qualifications from economically weaker background were selected, from across the state. Male and female students represented equally in the training program.

Three State-of- Art Modern IT Labs with advanced technologies were established for imparting the training program and Tech Mahindra was selected as the technical partner of the program while the Tata Steel Foundation was the skilling partner and provided CSR support.

Remarkably, all the trainees have been successfully placed in Tech Mahindra, with an annual package of Rs. 4.25 LPA. The representative of Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel Foundation praised the efforts of the state government under leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for providing such partnerships towards youth empowerment and employment.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Shri Kartik Pandian interacted with the trainees and said that this has been a dream project under 5T initiative to provide the best of training and placement services to the educated talented youth. He was happy that the first batch had done extremely well and set the pace for the future batches. He said that the next batch will be started soon and the government would like to expand the program and scale it up with more trainees.

The Trainees thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik and Chairman 5T Shri Kartik Pandian profusely for such a novel step and support by the government and expressed great happiness for getting placed in a reputed company like Tech Mahindra.