40 students from World Skills Center in Odisha go to Singapore

Bhubaneswar: Every year, 40 students are sent to Singapore through the ‘Student Exchange’ program from World Skills Center in Odisha to give overseas experience to students who are trained in various cutting-edge subjects at the Global Skills Centre. The selected students of 2023-24 batch left for Singapore.

Students of World Skill Center traveled by direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Singapore. There was a lot of excitement in them as they were going abroad for the first time.

On this occasion, Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority and CEO of World Skill Center Alka Mishra congratulated the students who went to Singapore for the ‘Student Exchange’ program. This experience will give a new direction to their education and training and bring new courage in their minds, he said.

“I never thought I would go to Singapore. I got this opportunity through training at World Skills Center. I will go to Singapore and learn new things there. The Student Exchange program will give my career a new direction. I am very excited about this,” said Itishree Raut, a student of Electrical Technology.

“There are new things to learn about robotics and drone technology in Singapore. Singapore can be seen up close. Thanks to the World Skills Center for giving me this opportunity,” said Vishwajit Parida, a student of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

This ‘Student Exchange’ program is conducted every year as per the agreement between Odisha Skill Development Authority and Singapore Government. 40 students from World Skills Center are selected and sent to Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore for 2 weeks.

During this period, students from the Global Skills Center will have the opportunity to interact with local students and receive additional training in drone technology and robotics automation at the ‘ITE’. Besides, they will visit different parts of modern cities like Singapore.

The State Government has set up a ‘World Skills Centre’ in Mancheswar Industrial Area, Bhubaneswar. Here are 7 latest trends in which the youth of Odisha are being trained in the finishing school framework for the industrial world and service sector of the country and abroad.