Street vendor’s unique way to sell miscellaneous items in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Some vendors sell stuff on carts, some do it on bikes, but this man uses his own body to display his items for sale. He sells everything from combs to nail polish to strings of various colours.

In today’s world, when almost everybody is busy trying to get more than what they have, this man is working excruciating hours just to make ends meet.

Meet Sheik Fakirudeen who hails from Kudiari Bazaar in Jatani in Khordha district of Odisha. His morning routine involves reading Namaz and then going out to make money. He has been doing this every day for almost 20-22 years and he does not even own a bicycle.

All of his work is done on foot. He currently resides in Bharatpur. He sets out early in the morning every day to earn his bread and butter, not knowing when he will come back home. Sometimes he does not even get to eat a proper meal and must manage on tea and water. He has also managed to learn Hindi and Telugu.

Despite his condition, he is not ashamed of who he is or what he does. He is proud of himself for doing honest work and not resorting to criminal activity. This man sets an example for all of us. If you love what you do then you will never be unhappy or dissatisfied in life.