260 grams of brown sugar seized in Jaleswar, 1 arrested

Balasore: Jaleswar Police in Balasore district arrested a drug peddler after seizing 260 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 26 lakh from his possessions yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from Jaleswar Police station conducted a raid at Malgodown Chhaka and seized the contraband from the person. Police also seized Rs 1420 cash, and one mobile from his possessions.

Briefing the media persons about the arrest of the drug dealer, Jaleswar SDPO Dilip Kumar Sahu said, “Earlier also a case (252/2022) was filed against him at Jaleswar police station. While two of his relatives were arrested, the accused had absconded but was selling brown sugar time and again. Therefore, police had kept a close vigil on him and apprehended him yesterday by acting on a tip-off.”

“A case 173/2024 has been registered against him and he will be forwarded to the court today. Further probe is underway,” the SDPO added.

