Congress forms campaign committee for election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the dates for the election in Odisha getting closer, the Congress party is doing ts best to perform better in the election. As part of its preparation for the election, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today formed the Campaign Committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).
As per the notification issued by the grand old party, senior party leader Bhakta Charan Das has been named as the Chairman while Navajyoti Patnaik and Sudhanshu Sekhar Deo have been named Vice-Chairman and Convenor of the Campaign Committee respectively.
Here is the full list of the members of the Campaign Committee for Odisha:
- Campaign Committee (Odisha)
- Bhakta Charan Das- Chairman
- Navajyoti Patnaik- Vice Chairman
- Sudhanshu Sekhar Deo- Convenor
- Sarat Pattanayak
- Narasingha Mishra
- P. Singhdeo
- Niranjan Patnaik
- Kahnu Charan Lenka
- Srikant Jena
- Giridhar Gamang
- Jaydev Jena
- Prasad Harichandan
- Rama Chandra Khuntia
- Sushila Tiriya
- Panchanan Kanungo
- Sarat Rout
- Jagannath Patnaik
- Haladhar Karjee
- Saptagiri Ulaka
- Bijay Kumar Patnaik
- Nakul Nayak
- Hamid Hussain
- Prithwi Ballav Patnaik
- Debashish Patnaik
- Bijaylaxmi Sahoo
- Sadan Naik
- Manoranjan Tripathy
- Padmakar Guru
- Krushna Chandra Sagaria
- Jacob Pradhan
- Lipika Majhi
- Krushna Chandra Sahoo
- Bandita Parida
- Manoj Biswal
- Bidu Bhusan Mohapatra
- Panchanan Dash
- Bismay Mohapatra
- Ranjita Rout
- Ajit Das
- Santosh Mandela
- Ganesh Sahoo
- Hemant Panda
- Tushar Ranjan Patjoshi
- Ankit Singhai
- Mansa Tripathy
- Bishnu Charan Barik
- Akbar Khan
- Ashok Kumar Mohanty
- Saroj Kumar Pradhan
- Devendra Kumar Sahoo
- Akash Bhuyan
- Giribala Behera
- Sasmita Behera
- Harekrushna Sahoo
- Geetanjali Mohanta
- Sashikanta Lenka
- Sudam Barik
- Satya Naik
- Fakira Jagat
Ex-Officio Members:
- All MLAs, Odisha
- All Heads of Odisha PCC Frontal Organisations/ Depts./ Cells
- All Presidents, DCCs, Odisha