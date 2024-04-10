Congress forms campaign committee for election in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the dates for the election in Odisha getting closer, the Congress party is doing ts best to perform better in the election. As part of its preparation for the election, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today formed the Campaign Committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC).

As per the notification issued by the grand old party, senior party leader Bhakta Charan Das has been named as the Chairman while Navajyoti Patnaik and Sudhanshu Sekhar Deo have been named Vice-Chairman and Convenor of the Campaign Committee respectively.

Here is the full list of the members of the Campaign Committee for Odisha:

Campaign Committee (Odisha)

Bhakta Charan Das- Chairman

Navajyoti Patnaik- Vice Chairman

Sudhanshu Sekhar Deo- Convenor

Sarat Pattanayak

Narasingha Mishra

P. Singhdeo

Niranjan Patnaik

Kahnu Charan Lenka

Srikant Jena

Giridhar Gamang

Jaydev Jena

Prasad Harichandan

Rama Chandra Khuntia

Sushila Tiriya

Panchanan Kanungo

Sarat Rout

Jagannath Patnaik

Haladhar Karjee

Saptagiri Ulaka

Bijay Kumar Patnaik

Nakul Nayak

Hamid Hussain

Prithwi Ballav Patnaik

Debashish Patnaik

Bijaylaxmi Sahoo

Sadan Naik

Manoranjan Tripathy

Padmakar Guru

Krushna Chandra Sagaria

Jacob Pradhan

Lipika Majhi

Krushna Chandra Sahoo

Bandita Parida

Manoj Biswal

Bidu Bhusan Mohapatra

Panchanan Dash

Bismay Mohapatra

Ranjita Rout

Ajit Das

Santosh Mandela

Ganesh Sahoo

Hemant Panda

Tushar Ranjan Patjoshi

Ankit Singhai

Mansa Tripathy

Bishnu Charan Barik

Akbar Khan

Ashok Kumar Mohanty

Saroj Kumar Pradhan

Devendra Kumar Sahoo

Akash Bhuyan

Giribala Behera

Sasmita Behera

Harekrushna Sahoo

Geetanjali Mohanta

Sashikanta Lenka

Sudam Barik

Satya Naik

Fakira Jagat

Ex-Officio Members:

All MLAs, Odisha

All Heads of Odisha PCC Frontal Organisations/ Depts./ Cells

All Presidents, DCCs, Odisha

