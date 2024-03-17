2 dead, 12 injured after marriage party vehicle falls off bridge in Koraput

Jeypore: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and twelve sustained injuries after a marriage party vehicle falls of Khatalapadar bridge under Kundura police limits of Koraput district on Sunday.

Reports say, a speeding pick-up van with a marriage party on board lost control over its wheels and fell off the bridge . Following which two persons died on the spot and twelve sustained injuries. Of which five persons turned to be critical.

Later, on being informed the Odisha fire services department personnel reached the spot and began their rescue operations. The injured were immediately admitted to the Kundura Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid.

All the injured were residents of Dalpur area.