2 dead, 12 injured after marriage party vehicle falls off bridge in Koraput

Odisha
By Abhilasha
0

Jeypore: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and twelve sustained injuries after a marriage party vehicle falls of Khatalapadar bridge under Kundura police limits of Koraput district on Sunday.

Reports say, a speeding pick-up van with a marriage party on board lost control over its wheels and fell off the bridge . Following which two persons died on the spot and twelve sustained injuries. Of which five persons turned to be critical.

Later, on being informed the Odisha fire services department personnel reached the spot and began their rescue operations. The injured were immediately admitted to the Kundura Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid.

All the injured were residents of Dalpur area.

Also Read: Marriage Party Vehicle Falls Off Bridge; 2 Killed, 5 Including Groom Injured

Abhilasha 7803 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.