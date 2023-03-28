Youth shot by cop in Bihar’s Jahanabad during vehicle checking

Patna: A youth in Bihar’s Jahanabad district was shot and critically injured by a sub-inspector rank officer during a vehicle checking campaign on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Anantpur village under Okri outpost and victim Sudhir Kumar Yadav was admitted in a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Jahanabad’s Superintendent of Police Dipak Ranjan said: “As soon as we received information about the incident, Ghosi range circle inspector cum SDPO Ashok Kumar Pandey was sent there for the investigation. We will take action after his report.”

The victim’s father, Ravindra Yadav said: “I had sent my son to Jahanabad’s Bandhu Bazar for some work. While returning around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, he saw a police team was doing vehicle checking at Anantpur village. As he was not wearing a helmet and not having a driving license, he tried to flee from the place to avoid a fine.

“My son claimed that the outpost incharge Chandrahas Kumar fired at him. He sustained a gunshot injury on the back and fell on the road. The condition of my son is critical.”

