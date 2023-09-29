Women’s Reservation Bill gets approval of President, gazette notification issued

New Delhi: The Women’s Reservation Bill has reportedly got approval of the President today. After receiving assent of President Droupadi Murmu Government of India issued a gazette notification for the Women’s Reservation Bill. Accordingly, the legislation has become a Law now.

The Gazzette Notification reads, ““It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.”

The women’s reservation Bill was passed by the Parliament last week.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam’ was unanimously passed by the Rajya Sabha. It was the first bill to be passed in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies.