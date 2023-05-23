Woman gives birth to five babies at RIMS Jharkhand

Ranchi: A 27-year-old woman gave birth to five children at the RIMS Ranchi in Jharkhand, with the mother and babies are reported to be in good health.

The woman, identified as Anita, a resident of Itkhori block of Jharkhand’s Chatra, successfully gave birth to five female babies on Monday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Prakash Sau, the father of five babies, said: “Anita was earlier getting her treatment done at a hospital in Chatra district. Due to some physical problems, she was admitted to RIMS for her delivery. The normal delivery was done under the supervision of the doctor. All five babies are girls.”

The woman was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Shashi Bala Singh posted at RIMS.

An official at RIMS, said: “The woman has given birth to all the children within seven months of pregnancy. The mother is in good health. However, the babies are premature and underweight. As a result, the quintuplets are being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Doctors at RIMS said: “It is the first time in the hospital’s history that quintuplets have been delivered.”

