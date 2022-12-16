Gwalior woman gives birth to baby girl with four legs

Gwalior: A woman from Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh has given birth to a baby girl with four legs causing curiosity among people.

The woman identified as Aarti Kushwaha, of Sikandar Kampoo locality gave birth to the baby girl at the Women and Child Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja hospital on Wednesday.

The doctors said, that the newborn is healthy and the weight of the baby girl is 2.3 kg.

“The infant has four legs at birth, she has physical deformity. Some foetuses become extra, which is called Ischiopagus in the language of medical science. When the embryo divides into two parts, the body develops at two places. The lower part, below the waist of this baby girl has developed with two extra legs, but those legs are inactive,” informed Superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital Group Dr RKS Dhakad, reports ANI

“Right now the doctors of the Paediatric Department are checking whether there is any other deformity in any part of the body. After examination, if she is healthy, then those legs will be removed through surgery. So that she can live a normal life,” Dr Dhakad said.

The Superintendent also said, “The baby girl is currently admitted in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the Pediatrics Department of Kamla Raja Hospital. The health condition of the infant is continuously being monitored. The doctors are talking about removing her extra legs by surgery. At present, the baby girl is completely healthy.”

Earlier in March this year, a woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam.