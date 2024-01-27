Woman alleges rape by Insta friend in Mumbai, demands justice

Mumbai: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a social media friend in Mumbai. She shared her ordeal on Instagram.

In her post, she narrated her “most traumatic experience” when she met the accused, Heetik Shah. She mentioned that “she went out for a party with the accused. She went to a place for drinks and met a couple of friends there. Later, they went to another restaurant and took some tequila shots and became intoxicated, feeling anxious and alone at the party. He insisted her to drink more, and she had a blackout episode, not recalling what happened next.”

“I woke up to him raping me, and despite my efforts to stop him, he continued and even slapped me three times with intense rage, leaving me scared and intimidated,” the woman alleged.

The women claimed that the incident took place at his friends place and his friends also protected him. He even threatned her if she called for any help.

The woman said she called her cousin to pick her up. Bruised and hurt, she narrated the incident to her parents and filed an FIR later that week.

Later, the accused had apologised to her for the incident and absconded. 12 days have passed and he hasn’t been arrested. He has also applied for anticipatory bail.

Heetik shah (the accused) has been booked under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).