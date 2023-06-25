Watch: Water leaks into AC coach of Awantika Express

Mumbai: On Saturday, a video of the Mumbai-Indore Awantika Express went viral on social media. In the clip, it was shown the poor condition of the AC coach of the train.

The incident took place near Mumbai. The clip shed light on the water leakage into the AC coach that affected passengers travelling onboard.

Passengers can be seen getting drenched after water gushed out of the air-conditioning vent of the coach.

A railway staff was seen cleaning the floor after the water from the vents blocked the pass way.

A week ago, water leakage was reported in the newly inaugurated Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train.

The leak was found through the AC vent of the train and was repaired by the railway officials.