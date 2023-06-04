WATCH: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar

Bhagalpur: An under-construction bridge has collapsed in a shocking manner, the visuals of which has been captured by the locals.

According to reports, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur has collapsed. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals.

It is worth mentioning that, this is the second time the bridge has collapsed.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident of the collapse of the under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur. He has asked authorities to identify those who were responsible for the incident.

“We were expecting that the inauguration of the bridge would happen by November-December later this year. But the way it collapsed is unfortunate. A probe must happen into the incident, there’s some fault”, the Sultanganj JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal.

“The incident of under-construction bridge collapse happened at around 6 pm. No casualties reported till now. Local administration on the spot, we have asked for a report from ‘Pul Nirman Nigam”: DDC Bhagalpur Kumar Anurag to ANI.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

