106 kg jewellery, Rs 5 crore cash seized in Karnataka ahead of elections

Bangalore: At least Rs 7.6 crores worth of cash, gold and silver jewellery has been seized during raid in the house of the owner of Hema Jewellers in Kambali Bazaar in Ballari of Karnataka on Sunday.

The total seized items included Rs 5.60 crore in cash, 3 kg of gold, and 103 kg of silver jewellery with 68 silver bars.

Following the raid, the owner of the Hema Jewellers was taken into custody and interrogated. Meanwhile, the cops suspect the seized items are the proceeds of a Hawala transaction.

A case has been registered on this matter and further probe into the alleged transactions is underway.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized at least 9 kg gold worth Rs 6.5 crore at the Manguli Toll Plaza in Cuttack district of Odisha. Based on a specific input regarding movement of foreign origin smuggled gold from Kolkata by car, the officers of DRI apprehended two persons from a Hyundai Creta 1.6 CRDI SX Car near Manguli Toll Plaza in Cuttack.

While searching the said vehicle, a total of 65 pieces of smuggled gold bullion, weighing 9180 grams, valued at Rs.6,44,46,164/-, were recovered, which was ingeniously concealed in a cavity of the vehicle.

The recovered gold and the vehicle was seized and the 2 persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.