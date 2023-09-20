Watch: Man thrashed & paraded naked for failing to repay Rs 3,000 loan in Noida

Noida: A man was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked for failing to repay a loan of Rs 3,000 to a trader in Noida, informed Additional DCP (central Noida) Rajiv Dixit.

According to Dixit, the victim, who sells vegetables on a pushcart in the whole sell market, had borrowed Rs 5,600 from a trader named Sunder Singh a few days back. He had managed to repay only Rs 2,600 and had assured to repay the rest amount of money.

However, Singh thrashed the vegetable vendor with the help of his employee, Bhagandas Singh, and paraded him naked for failing to repay the loan. They also reportedly made filmed the entire incident.

The victim filed a complaint on Monday evening, based on which an FIR was registered against Sunder Singh and Bhagandas Singh. In course of investigation, police arrested the duo from Gaur City 2.

Both of them have been booked under IPC Section 342 (wrongful confinement) and Sections of assault, criminal intimidation, intentional insult and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Watch the video here: