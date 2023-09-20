Shocking! Seven-year-old boy accused of ‘raping’ five-year-old girl in UP

Kanpur Dehat (UP): In a shocking incident, a seven-year-old boy has been accused of ‘raping’ a five-year-old girl in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

As per police, the incident took place in a village under the Akbarpur police station limits on Sunday night. However, it came to the light after the girl’s mother filed a complaint on Tuesday. She claimed that the incident took place when her daughter had gone out to play.

Based on her complained, Akbarpur police lodged an FIR under sections 376 of IPC and section 5/6 of the POCSO Act. Police also sent the children to the district hospital for a test and the report has confirmed rape.

Speaking about the incident, Akbarpur Kotwali police station inspector Satish Singh said that as per the section 82 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 under Chapter IV, “nothing is an offence which is done by a child under 7 years of age,” therefore the matter does not fall in the category of crime. However, further action will be taken in this case only after taking legal opinion, he added.