Watch: BJP leader shot dead during walk with brother in UP’s Moradabad

Moradabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal was shot dead outside his residence in Pakwada area of Moradabad.

The deceased leader has been identified as Anuj Chaudhary (30).

Reports say, he was taking a walk outside his apartment with his brother Puneet when three bike-borne assailants came and opened fire on Thursday (August 10) evening. His brother rushed him to a Moradabad’s brightstar hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The victim had contested the block chief election from Sambhal’s Asamoli in 2021 but he lost the election by just 10 votes. Anuj was preparing for a no-confidence motion against the present block chief (Asmoli) Santosh Devi.

After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot, conducted an investigation, and registered a case against four suspects.

Anuj Chaudhary’s family alleged that the murder took place due to political rivalry and blamed rivals for the killing.

Anuj Chaudhary’s rival Mohit Chaudhary had contested the block chief election in 2021. He is currently in jail and has a history of conflicts with Anuj Chaudhary.

Amit Chaudhary, the brother of Mohit Chaudhary and Aniket Chaudhary, the son of present block chief Santosh Devi, also contested the block chief election. A case has been registered against four people, including Santosh Devi’s husband Prabhakar, her son, and two others.