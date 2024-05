New Delhi: The voter turnout recorded at 58 percent till 5 PM today. All India Radio News reported the statistics in an X post on its handle today.

As per the available report the approximate State-wise polling percentage is as follows:

Haryana – over 56 %

Odisha – over 59 %

Uttar Pradesh – Nearly 52 %

West Bengal – over 78%

Bihar – over 52 %

Jammu and Kashmir – over 51 %

Jharkhand – over 61%

NCT of Delhi – over 54 %

