Raveena Tandon files Rs 100 crore defamation case against man who shared video of her being heckled by mob

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has sent a Rs 100 crore defamatory case against a man who tweeted a video of her being heckled by a mob.

The actress has sent a defamation notice to a man named Mohsin Shaikh. In the video, the man alleged that the Raveena was drunk on the night of the road rage incident. Following this, she has sent the Rs 100 crore defamation notice to him.

Revealing about the incident and defamation case, the actress’s lawyer said, “Recently, an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous complaint which was clarified in CCTV footage and no complaint was filed. However, recently, a person claiming to be a journalist is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading.”

It is worth mentioning here that Raveena Tandon was earlier spotted in a video pleading to the mob saying, “Please don’t hit me,” in Mumbai. The video shows a group of locals accusing the actress and her driver of assaulting three women. Raveena can also be seen being attacked by the women in the video.

The video shared on X shows the actress requesting the group not to hit her, saying, “Please don’t hit me,” as she defends herself.