Uttarakhand CM meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday and requested to dissolve the Cantonment Boards in Ranikhet and Lansdowne and transfer the areas outside the military stations to the state administration. It was informed in a tweet by ANI on Saturday.

The CM requested to transfer 4 acres of NRTO land for the expansion of Jolly Grant Airport. On the other hand, the state government reportedly is ready to provide alternative land to NRTO.

Besides, the CM also requested the Defence Minister to allow the State Government to use Joshimath and Dharchula Army helipads for operating Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) services.

