Gross Direct Tax collections for FY 2023-24 register growth of 18.74%: Ministry of Finance

New Delhi: The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2023-24 (as on 17.03.2024) show that Net collections are at Rs. 18,90,259 crore, compared to Rs. 15,76,776 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year (i.e. FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 19.88%, the Ministry of Finance informed in a statement on Tuesday.

The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs. 18,90,259 crore (as on 17.03.2024) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs. 9,72,224 crore (net of refund).

The provisional figures of Gross collection of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the Financial Year 2023-24 stand at Rs. 22,27,067 crore compared to Rs. 18,75,535 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, showing a growth of 18.74% over the collections of FY 2022-23.

The Gross collection of Rs. 22,27,067 crore includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 10,98,183 crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs. 11,25,228 crore. Minor head wise collection comprises Advance Tax of Rs. 9,11,534 crore; Tax Deducted at Source of Rs. 10,44,511 crore; Self-Assessment Tax of Rs. 1,73,296 crore; Regular Assessment Tax of Rs. 73,548 crore; and Tax under other minor heads of Rs. 24,177 crore, the statement also said.

