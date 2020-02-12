Ballia: In an incident that displays the utter lack of sensitivity of a medical official in Uttar Pradesh, the senior health officer in Ballia has been caught on camera misbehaving with a relative of Nirbhaya.

The incident took place during a protest against unavailability of doctors at the hospital built in the Uttar Pradesh district in the name of the 2012 gang rape and murder victim.

In the video that has gone viral on the social media, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ballia is seen telling a group of villagers that they do not deserve a doctor because the district has not ‘produced’ any doctors in recent years.

“Has the village produced any doctor in the last 70 years? If this village does not have the ability to produce doctors, then how can they expect them?” the CMO asks a relative of the Nirbhaya, who was sitting on a dharna along with other villagers outside the hospital built in the name of Nirbhaya.

A visibly hurt relative of Nirbhaya tells the CMO that the government built a hospital in the her name so that her dream can be fulfilled.

To this, the CMO asks, “Who is Nirbhaya? If she was from Ballia and studying medicine, then why did you send her to Delhi?” The CMO further says it is not a doctor’s job to make a hospital.