Two private schools in Tamil Nadu receive bomb threat, investigation underway

Chennai: In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, two schools in the state received bomb threats. This caused a stir of panic among the students, parents, and the school administration.

One of the two schools is PSBB Millenium School in Coimbatore while the other one is a private school Kancheepuram district. While PSBB received a threat mail on Sunday night, a fake call was made to the other school during the morning hours of Monday.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials and other concerned authorities immediately initiated an investigation into the matter. A bomb squad arrived at the PSBB Millenium school in Coimbatore after the email mentioned about a bomb planted within the school premises.

Meanwhile, investigation to trace the source of the mail and the call is currently underway. Security at the schools have been tightened.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the final examinations for the students of class 11 are currently underway. Due to which, additional security has been provided to the schools.

Strict instructions have been given to forbid the entrance of anybody into the premises without thorough checking. Meanwhile, the bomb squad and police have not recovered any explosives or other dangerous materials from the school.

Further details into the matter are awaited.