Two Jaish e Mohammad militants killed in Kashmir encounter

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Two Jaish e Mohammad terrorists were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.

Police sources said the encounter which started early morning ended with the killing of both the terrorists in Sirhama. One of the slain militants is a local while the second one belongs to Pakistan. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

On receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, the security forces zeroed in on the spot and came under heavy firing which triggered the encounter. It was a joint operation by the police and the army.

(Inputs from IANS)

