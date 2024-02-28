Train ran over passengers in Jamtara of Jharkhand, 12 dead

New Delhi: A speeding train ran over the passengers in Jamtara in Jharkhand on Wednesday evening. While some deaths have been reported, so far the exact number of deaths can not be confirmed, say reports.

As per reports, this tragic train mishap took place at the Kalajharia Railway Station in Jamtara. Reportedly, more than 10 people have sustained critical injury. The passengers reportedly got down from the train and then when they were crossing the rail track, a train ran over them, said reports.

As per reports, the Yashwantpur-Bengaluru Express was stationed at the Up line while the EMU train was running on the Down line which ran over the passengers.

ANI in an X post today said that the Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot: Deputy Commissioner, Jamtara.

Further reports awaited.