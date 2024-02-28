2 factions of Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir banned

New Delhi: 2 factions of the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir have been banned by the Central Government on Wednesday. Declaring the two factions as ‘Unlawful Associations’ it was further said that ‘these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation’.

The two factions that were declared ‘Unlawful’ and banned today are — the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction). These factions have been declared as Unlawful Associations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, “Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation…”