TMC Candidate Kajal Sinha Passes Away Due To Covid-19

By WCE 1

Kolkata: TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning. He was 59.

The news was shared by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers (sic),” she wrote in her tweet.

Notably, three candidates have died due to Covid during the Bengal polls. Earlier, Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr. Shashi Panja and Sadhan Pande were also reported to have tested Covid positive.

You might also like
Nation

Delhi Lockdown Extended By A Week: CM Kejriwal

Nation

India Reports 3.49 Lakh Fresh Covid Cases, Tally Mounts To 1.69 MN

Business

Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Sunday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.