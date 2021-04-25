Kolkata: TMC candidate from Khardah assembly constituency Kajal Sinha, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday morning. He was 59.

The news was shared by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Twitter, Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers (sic),” she wrote in her tweet.

Notably, three candidates have died due to Covid during the Bengal polls. Earlier, Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dr. Shashi Panja and Sadhan Pande were also reported to have tested Covid positive.