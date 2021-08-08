Tight Security At Indira Gandhi International Airport After Bomb Threat

By WCE 1
delhi airport bomb threat

New-Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat email on Saturday following which security has been beefed up.

The IGI police station cautioned Airport Operations Control Centre about terrorist outfit Al Qaeda planning to attack the airport.

On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri’s wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the Bomb on IGI in 1-3 days,” the IGI airport said.

As per an official statement by the airport, after investigation the threat was found “non-specific” and Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was terminated from the airport.

“However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport,” the statement said.

 

