Will dispose off the Agniveer scheme if INDIA bloc comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

Shimla: If the Opposition’s INDIA bloc comes to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it will dispose off the Agniveer scheme into the dustbin, said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

While addressing a rally in Patiala in favour of party candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi yesterday, Rahul said that we (INDIA bloc) will scrap the Agniveer scheme and throw it into the dustbin as this is PM Modi’s scheme and the Indian Army never wanted it.

Rahul alleged that with the Agniveer scheme, the Prime Minister wanted two types of martyrs – one who gets compensation, pension and martyr status, and the second (enrolled under the Agniveer scheme), who is poor and gets nothing.

Modi has insulted our Army by introducing the Agniveer scheme and turned our soldiers akin to labourers, the former Congress President alleged.