Man hacks wife to death in front of polling booth over family dispute in Odisha

Bhadrak: A man reportedly hacked his wife to death in front of polling booth over family dispute in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rashmirekha Behera while the accused, her husband as Prabhakar Rout.

According to reports, Rashmirekha was staying at her father’s house at Jiragambhira village of the district following a dispute with Prabhakar. However, this morning she went to Muktadihi along with her maternal uncle and was standing in front of polling booth No-4 to cast vote.

On getting information about Rashmirekha’s presence at the polling booth, Prabhakar rushed to the spot and had a heated argument with her infront of all. Irate over the argument, he attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, which he had carried, leading to her death on the spot.

Later, a team of cops from Bhadrak Rural Police Station arrived at the spot and detained the accused for interrogation and sent Rashmirekha’s body for postmortem.

The unfortunate incident has shocked everyone in the locality.