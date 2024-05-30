Bajaj Fighter name trademarked: Might be a new CNG motorcycle

Bajaj will be launching a new CNG motorcycle for the Indian market and that might be the Bajaj Fighter. The company has trademarked the Bajaj Fighter name and we are assuming that this is for brand’s first CNG motorcycle. The company has earlier filed a trademark application for the name of ‘Fighter’. Bajaj’s first CNG motorcycle is expected to have a 125cc engine.

The company has used the name ‘Bruzer’ few months back and this means that there will be multiple models rather than a single model. The spy pictures have spotted multiple test mules. The CNG powered motorcycle will be making its debut on June 18. Some reports have even suggested that the CNG motorcycle will be featuring an 110cc single-cylinder engine that will be quite cost effective and offer fuel-cost saving by up to 50-65 percent.

Some of the leaked blueprints show a small petrol tank in the bike. Bajaj is also planning to launch a 125cc pulsar in the recent future. The new Bajaj Pulsar 125cc that is seen while testing in India is expected to be of Pulsar N series. Well, if Bajaj manages to price the motorcycle property, it will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125.

The spy pics of the upcoming N125 shows a design of the upcoming motorcycle that is quite similar to Pulsar N150. The upcoming motorcycle offers a muscular tank, LED DRLs along with halogen indicators. The motorcycle also offers multi-reflector LED headlamp instead of a projector setup that is offered on N150, N160 as well as N250 that is sold in India. The spy shots have also revealed that the Bajaj Pulsar N125 gets underbelly exhaust as well as split seat setup. The split seat set-up adds a sporty touch to the motorcycle. On the other hand, the motorcycle gets a single-piece grab rail which is quite common in the 125cc segment motorcycle. The handlebar on the motorcycle is wide and the foot pegs are rear-set.

