Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘medical’ bail plea for June 5; CM to head back to jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the interim bail plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days’ bail on medical grounds in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam in the national capital.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court said the order would be pronounced on June 5.

Solicitor General of India (SGI), Tushar Mehta, and Additional Solicitor General (ASG), S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) argued that the bail plea was not maintainable as they criticised CM Kejriwal’s conduct, citing ‘misuse’ of interim bail for campaigning.

Kejriwal’s defence led by senior advocate N. Hariharan claimed that the interim bail plea was necessitated due to his aggravated diabetes and other health issues.

The ED contended that Kejriwal’s medical tests could be conducted in jail as it accused him of trying to evade surrender.

On Thursday, the court issued a notice to ED seeking its response on Kejriwal’s regular bail plea in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Judge Baweja also sought the agency’s reply to his plea seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds. ASG Raju had sought additional time to file a response.

Raju had argued that Kejriwal did not disclose critical information and that the ED needed to bring these issues to the court’s attention.

“He is not in custody. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail. He is campaigning in Punjab today. His health did not hinder him from campaigning. He moves the bail on the last date so that we get very little time. His conduct doesn’t entitle him to any orders today,” Raju had contended.

On May 10, Kejriwal was ordered to be released from Tihar Jail on interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court in view of the ongoing general elections. He has to surrender before the prison authorities on Sunday.

