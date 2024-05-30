Like KIIT, Mongolia also gives importance to women: Ambassador of Mangolia to India during special convocation of KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The Special Convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University on 30th May 2024 was marked by inspiring speeches and recognition of the institution’s remarkable achievements. Distinguished speakers, including the Mongolian Ambassador to India, Ganbold Dambajay, lauded the university’s contributions to education and women empowerment. Every year, a special Convocation is organized for the international students studying at KIIT DU.

Altogether, 665 candidates received their degrees in the ceremony. In the field of medicine, 158 students were awarded DM, MD/MS and MBBS degrees. Similarly, 94 students were awarded BDS (Dental) and 96 M.Sc. Nursing and B.Sc. in Nursing degrees. Every year, at the Special Convocation, KIIT also awards degrees to the international students studying here. Among foreign students, three were awarded Ph.D. degrees, 41 received postgraduate degrees and 273 students got undergraduate degrees.

Praising KIIT, KISS, and KIMS for their efforts in empowering women, Dambajay remarked, “The real power in any household belongs to the ladies. In my country, women play a major role in society. I am happy to note that KISS also gave opportunities to young girls towards self-empowerment. In time, they will give back significantly to society.”

He encouraged the young graduates to conquer the world with their hard work and dedication towards society

Ambassador Dambajay highlighted the historical and spiritual connections between India and Mongolia. “Mongolian-Indian relations date back to 2000 years. Monks used to come to study at Nalanda University and at a time when there were no means of transport,” he said. He also reminisced about the spiritual bond, noting, “Monks from here collected water from the River Ganga and poured it into a lake in eastern Mongolia, which came to be known as Lake Ganga.”

KIIT Chancellor Ashok Parija celebrated the students’ achievements, stating, “Our students have distinguished themselves both in academics and outside.” He credited the Founder of KIIT & KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s tireless dedication as the driving force behind KIIT’s success and urged the students to “embrace the challenge, be bold in your aspirations, and compassionate in your actions.”

KIIT Pro Chancellor Dr Subrata Kumar Acharya underscored the rapid strides the university has made, noting its position among the top 10 in the country by Times Higher Education.

Dr. CBK Mohanty, Pro Vice Chancellor of the School of Medicine, addressed the graduating students, stating, “This is the end of your educational careers, but this is the stepping stone for the future to achieve milestones. Please seek a dream for a brighter future, plan, and pursue a good life ahead.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh highlighted the university’s international collaborations, stating, “More than 20 MoUs have been signed with international universities, including a cluster of 22 US universities.” He proudly noted that KIIT’s TBI has won the Successful Incubator Award by Startup Odisha and celebrated five students who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.