Swamy Says Sushant Singh Rajput Has Been Murdered, Presents Evidence In Support

Bhubaneswar: MP Subramanian Swamy, in his fight to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday via Twitter shared a picture stating evidence that shows why he thinks that the reason for the actor’s death is murder and not suicide.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

This picture shared above from his official twitter handle by Swamy has 26 points, out of which 24 support the theory of murder and 2 support the theory of suicide.

The list contains ‘evidence’, that prove that he was murdered, a few of the points are:

Various marks on body Location & length of ligature mark No froth from the mouth No tongue protrusion Cloth hanging from fan No small table Furniture found inside Body language of closest friends No suicide note Sushant Singh Rajput changed his sim cards support his

Among the aforementioned list, only two pieces of evidence that supported the suicide theory are anti-depressants found in room and Sushant Singh Rajput’s non-existence on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has also alleged that his son has been murdered and has filed a complaint in this regard. The complaint contains a few of the following points.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s 7 questions in FIR:

“When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?”

“If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?”

“What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?”

“Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?”

“Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?”

“When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?”

“Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?”

Rhea on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered against her in this case.

Justice is a must for the actor that is what we believe and pray for.