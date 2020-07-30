Swamy Says Sushant Singh Rajput Has Been Murdered, Presents Evidence In Support
Bhubaneswar: MP Subramanian Swamy, in his fight to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday via Twitter shared a picture stating evidence that shows why he thinks that the reason for the actor’s death is murder and not suicide.
Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020
This picture shared above from his official twitter handle by Swamy has 26 points, out of which 24 support the theory of murder and 2 support the theory of suicide.
The list contains ‘evidence’, that prove that he was murdered, a few of the points are:
- Various marks on body
- Location & length of ligature mark
- No froth from the mouth
- No tongue protrusion
- Cloth hanging from fan
- No small table
- Furniture found inside
- Body language of closest friends
- No suicide note
- Sushant Singh Rajput changed his sim cards support his
Among the aforementioned list, only two pieces of evidence that supported the suicide theory are anti-depressants found in room and Sushant Singh Rajput’s non-existence on social media.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has also alleged that his son has been murdered and has filed a complaint in this regard. The complaint contains a few of the following points.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s 7 questions in FIR:
- “When Sushant did not suffer from any mental illness before 2019, what happened to him after coming in contact with Rhea Chakraborty?”
- “If Sushant was suffering from a mental illness and undergoing treatment, why was the family’s permission not taken in written or verbal?”
- “What were the medicines given and the treatment that doctors were administering to Sushant based on Rhea’s inputs?”
- “Why did suddenly Rhea leave Sushant alone and broke all contacts with him when she knew he was in a critical situation?”
- “Why was Rs 15 crore transferred from the Sushant’s account in Kotak Mahindra Bank to another bank account which is not related to my son?”
- “When Sushant had been popular in the film industry, why did he stop getting film offers after meeting Rhea?”
- “Why did Rhea stop Sushant from pursuing organic farming when he was looking for suitable land in Kerala with his friend Mahesh?”
Rhea on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court after a First Informational Report (FIR) was registered against her in this case.
Justice is a must for the actor that is what we believe and pray for.