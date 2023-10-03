Strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

New-Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of India on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 which occurred on 03-10-2023, at 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal.

It is said to have lasted for more than 20 seconds.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location:Nepal”, the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Videos on social media showed people running out of their residential premises and offices.