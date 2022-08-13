SRFTI director Himansu Khatua holds meeting to accelerate works of the institute

Kolkata: After taking charge as the director of the Satyajit Ray Film and TV Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata renowned film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua conducted an administrative meeting to accelerate works of the Film institute.

As per reports, the Dean of SRFTI, administrative committee, lecturers and professors took part in this meeting. In the meeting, he suggested some points to realise the objectives of the Information and Broadcasting Department in this context.

Recently noted film maker Himansu Sekhar Khatua was appointed as the Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata.